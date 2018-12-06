Predators strike Spt, 11 ducks found killed

Our Correspondent

Senapati, Dec 5: Even as Manipur Government and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has intensified excercise to identify the mysterious predators over the killings of domestic animals in Churchandpur and valley districts, complaints have also come in from Senapati district today.

Sources informed that 11 ducks including ducklings were found killed today morning at Rikhumai Taphou about 1 km from Senapati police station.

According to the owner, Kapunii w/o Achung of Rikhumai Taphou, neighbours heard dogs barking in wee hours between 2 am and 3 am today but they considered it as a normal affair in the neighbourhood.

The family members found the ducks killed in the morning at around 5.30. Fearing spread of communicable diseases, the carcasses were buried without wasting time, said the family and added that the ducks bore similar injuries as witnessed in other parts of the State. Bellies and stomachs were found opened with the entrails exposed, said the family members.

Moreover, panic has gripped some residents of the DHQ as the mysterious predator continues to prey livestocks.

Some elders of the villages in Senapati, who have hunted down wild cats of different varieties, brushed off the mystery and boldly claimed that they suspect it to be some wild cats that came looking for food at night. According to them these wild cats usually take shelter in bamboo grooves.