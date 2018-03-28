PREPAK celebrates Red Army Uprising Day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 27: The proscribed PREPAK celebrated the 38th Red Army Uprising Day together with different communities of the land at different places yesterday.

According to a press release issued by the outfit’s publicity and propaganda secretary-in-charge Leibaak- Ngaakpa Luwang, the 38th Red Army Uprising Day was celebrated at the outfit’s general headquarters, tactical headquarters, base areas, transit camps and training centres.

The Uprising Day celebrated at the general headquarters was graced by Red Army Chief of Army Staff N Romi Meitei and Finance Secretary Aheiba Angom as president and chief guest respectively. Hoisting of the party’s flag and presentation of the party’s song were the main features of the Uprising Day celebration. Moreover, Red Army gave revolutionary gun salute to all the ‘martyrs’ who laid down their lives in the course of the revolutionary movement. Later, the annual statement of the party’s Military Affairs Committee (MAC) Chairman was read out, it conveyed. The 38th Red Army Uprising Day was also celebrated at the party’s 707 battalion, it added.