PREPAK claims

IMPHAL, May 10: The proscribed PREPAK has claimed that the bomb attack which killed two BSF personnel near the Koirengei BSF camp yesterday was carried out by its Red Army.

A press release issued by the outfit’s publicity and propaganda secretary in-charge LeibaakNgaakpa Luwang said that the bomb attack was a part of the outfit’s armed campaign to restore the lost sovereignty of Kangleipak and bring freedom and equality to the Nation.

Saying that they would continue their military offensive at any convenient time and place until Kangleipak is freed from the alien rule, the outfit advised all military forces deployed here to leave Kangleipak.

Nonetheless, it conveyed deep regret for the injuries inflicted upon three civilians and shared solidarity with the aggrieved families.

The outfit also prayed that the wounded victims may recover quickly.

It asked all civilians to stay away from Indian military forces and their camps.

The outfit said that it is proud of the Red Army cadres who carried out the bomb attack successfully in the vicinity of the BSF camp where security is quite tight.