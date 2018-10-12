PREPAK for united liberation movement-III

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 11: . Assuming that the NSCN (IM) has no further major contradiction, it is still hard to find grounds to believe that there won’t be any inter-tribal contradictions again. Even if there is no major contradiction, Nagas may face a wave of factional crisis creating a frighteningly uncontrollable situation in Nagaland wherein the Tangkhuls originating from Kangleipak could be seen as the colonizers and within Nagaland itself, in the midst of war for supremacy among Angami, Aao, Sema, etc, smaller tribes such as Chakhesang and Konyak may look at the four others as international colonizers which may create a more horrifying situation than the tribal wars happening in Africa, said the PREPAK acting Chairman. When they are about to reach the goal, many small tribes may disappear from the surface of the earth forever. The NSCN (IM) and India should never try to rupture the boundary of Kangleipak that existed in 1947 and disintegrate the emotional bond of the people.

It would be wrong to believe that India will bring development to the Nagas while keeping the Nagas as dependent people. All the steps to be taken up on the pretext of Nagas’ interest but in reality in GoI’s interest, would be to break the bond of brotherhood between the hills and valley people which is there since time immemorial, reads the statement.

“Only when we are free and can stand on our own, we would be able to live in peace and with love”, it asserted.

The fact that Naga, Kuki, Meitei and Meitei Pangal can live together and protect Kangleipak together is proven by the geographical condition, language, indigenous tales based on bond of brotherhood of the people of hills and valley, traditions, customs, costumes, food habits and many other similar characteristics. “We are all inseparable from each other. No group engaged in liberation movement in Kangleipak has any ideology based on blood, clan or tribe but all are based on the united territory of Kangleipak”, it continued.

This view is the same idea that inspired the national liberation movement of 1949 in which people of all communities of hills and valley took part.

Now also it would be right on part of all Kanglei people to lead the movement bearing the responsibility together.

While it is time for the State Government to think deeply, it acts as per orders of the Centre and remains nonchalant even though the state is sold off. Since the rulers have remained occupied with the thought of saving their own seats, today all kinds of artificial problems have created a chaotic situation in Kangleipak. This indicates the right characteristic of a puppet government, the outfit alleged and concluded.