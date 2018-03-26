PREPAK greets on 38th Red Army Uprising Day

IMPHAL, Mar 25

On the occasion of the 38th Red Army Uprising Day (March 26), the proscribed PREPAK has paid tributes to all the ‘martyrs’ who laid down their lives for the cause of restoring the lost inde-pendence of Manipur (Kang- leipak) and conveyed best wishes to all the revolu-tionaries who are languishing in prisons and those who have been incapacitated due to alleged torture meted out by Indian military forces.

A statement issued by the PREPAK Red Army Military Affairs Committee (MAC) Chairman Kh Sathy asserted that the outfit has been carrying out offensive against Indian military forces.

Taking all those days on which the Red Army launched offensives against Indian military forces together, March 26 is being observed as the Red Army Uprising Day every year.

The MAC Chairman, on behalf of the party, also greeted the people of Kangleipak, member parties of CorCom and fellow revolutionary parties of WESEA.

India which has been allegedly suppressing the Kanglei people’s right to life for more than 68 years, has been crying hoarse that it is a country which is making rapid progress. Moreover, it is arrogantly claiming itself to be one of the six most advanced and leading nations in the world not only in the field of science and technology and industry but also in the field of nuclear science.

Such a mass revolutionary movement currently underway to defeat India and restore independence and bring a developed and egalitarian society will be successful only when it is united and is armed with astuteness.

Thus the first step towards the revolutionary path is to impart people revolutionary wisdom and make them participate in the movement with a united vigor and push ahead a powerful revolution against the common enemy, which has been applying a divide and rule strategy among the indigenes who have been living together in both hills and valley with love and amity since time immemorial, to instigate a fratricidal war among the people.

Freedom from colonial yoke cannot be delayed on the ground that a nation that is politically, economically, socially and educationally dependent on others is not worthy of enjoying the right to self determination, asserted Sathy.

The UN has passed resolutions several times to the effect that every dependent country has the right to self determination and restore independence from colonial regimes, and thus the UN has been insisting the governments of occupying countries on returning freedom to the colonized nations.

This Right to Self Determination is clearly given in the Statute Article 38 of the International Court of Justice, Article 1 of the Inter- national Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966).

The decolonization poli-cy enforced by the UN since the mid 20th century is a significant step that is believed to be a main factor for bringing peace and prosperity in the world. The UN had taken a key role in bringing freedom in countries like Namibia, South Sudan, Kosovo, East Timor, Andorra, Amga, Cambodia, Comoros, Croatia, etc. The UNO has always stood for countries, which were bearing the brunt of colonial rule and struggling to get freedom.

In the same manner, the people’s revolutionary movement happening in this region for regaining the lost independence is allowed and approved by the United Nations.

“With the help of the UN, one day we shall be able to reach our destination of freedom”, asserted the MAC Chairman.

“In future too, our people are confident that the Red Army will continue to launch significant assaults on the Indian military forces. We give firm assurance that the Red Army will surely fulfil the people’s desire”, the statement concluded.