PREPAK member arrested

IMPHAL, Sep 16: A woman cadre of the proscribed PREPAK was arrested during a cordon and search operation at Tera Loukrakpam Leikai yesterday.

The search operation was launched following inputs of women cadres of the outfit serving demand letters and extorting money, said the PRO of Manipur police in a statement.

The arrested woman has been identified as Nameirakpam (O) Khagembam (N) Medha @ Langlen @ Thadoi Devi (30) W/o Rakesh Singh. She had extorted a huge amount of money from the public, businessmen, schools, added the statement.

The PRO said that a case has been registered at Lamphel police station and investigation is underway.