PREPAK to observe Resist Day today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 25 : Announcing that the 5th ‘Indian Colonialism Resist Day’ will be observed tomorrow (April 26), the proscribed PREPAK has urged the people to unitedly wage a common battle to free themselves from the yoke of ‘colonialism.’

In a statement issued to the press today, the outfit said that the people of Kangleipak have been reeling under militarisation and ‘colonial policies and programmes’ to keep the people subjugated and a trampled lot. Camouflaging its draconian approach to the people of Kangleipak under the name of democracy, the outfit said that today the people are at a very critical phase.

Under the name of democracy, India has been launching a number of policies and programmes to dismiss the culture of the people of Kangleipak with numerous cultural assimilation theories, dilution theories of National identities of the people and through the education system imposed on the young minds, alleged the outfit.

Such approaches today pose a grave challenge to the social values and National values of the people, alleged PREPAK and added that young students in schools and colleges are today made to study the history, economy and polity of India to suit the agenda of the imperialist.

All these are the fruits of the imposed ‘spiritual ties’ with India for decades, alleged the outfit.

To save the people and the land then it is imperative for the hill people and the plain people to strike a united stand against the designs of the imperialists and defeat the alien force, added the outfit. Stating that the excesses of the Indian security personnel will never be forgotten by the people, the outfit recalled that on April 26, 1980, CRPF personnel shot dead 4 innocent civilians including a pregnant woman, besides torturing many others including the aged, at Patsoi Langjing after some cadres of PREPAK eliminated two CRPF personnel and inflicted serious injuries on another personnel and decamped with two .303 Rifles.

To denounce the excesses of the CRPF personnel a large number of people including Meira Paibis launched a number of protest and added that it was from this moment onward that a new form of protest against the excesses of security personnel took roots in Kangleipak, claimed the outfit.

What happened at Patsoi Langjing in 1980 exposed the ugly face of the security force of India, alleged PREPAK and added that it is to denounce the excesses of the security personnel that April 26 has been observed as ‘Indian Colonialism Resist Day,’ in every nook and corner of Kangleipak.