PREPAK observes ‘Martyrs’ Day’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 12 : The proscribed PREPAK today observed “Martyrs’ Day” which the outfit has been observing since 1978.

As a part of the “Martyrs’ Day” observation, family members and relatives paid floral tributes to deceased PREPAK cadre Ayekpam Dhiren at his memorial tomb located at Tera Loukrakpam Leikai this morning.

Lamps/candles were also lit in the surrounding area.

Ayekpam Dhiren was killed with another cadre of PREPAK Kabikanta and PLA’s Gambhir when a combined force of Manipur Police and CRPF attacked a transit camp of PREPAK located at Leimarok, Kameng on November 12, 1978.

Again, on November 12, 1985, PREPAK leader RK Tulachandra alias Loyataba was killed by security forces inside Kabowakching sugar factory premises.

Since then, the outfit has been observing November 12 as “Martyrs’ Day” in memory of all the revolutionaries who have laid down their lives for the cause of Manipur, according to a statement issued by the outfit on November 8.