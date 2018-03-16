Preparation for 37th Junior National Kho Kho C’ship nearing completion

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15: Manipur Amateur Kho Kho Association, with the help of District Administration, Thoubal, is all set to organise the 37th Junior National Kho Kho Championship under the aegis of Kho Kho Federation of India at BASU ground, Thoubal Khangabok from March 26 to 30.

With more than 60 percent of the preparation being completed, organising secretary M Madhusudon appealed the people of the state to come forward and help the organiser in making the championship a grand success.

In a press meet held at BASU ground today, organising secretary Madhusudon expressed that the championship will be held under the partnership of Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner, Thoubal as organising chairman. In a meeting held on March 12, which was chaired by DC Thoubal and attended by a number of DLOs, the committee discussed about the various measures taken up and the arrangement made to provide the appropriate accommodation to the incoming players from other States.

The championship will feature a total 32 women’s and 32 men’s team from across India.

Manjor Mangang, chairman of accommodation urged the people of the State to support and encourage the sporting spirit of the players and uplift the sporting culture of Manipur. He further appealed to all the stake holders not to call any bandh or blockade during this period.