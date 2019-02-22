Preparations for LS polls discussed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 21: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh held a meeting with representatives of different political parties at his Lamphelpat office today in connection with the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, the State Government has initiated due process to appoint an Additional CEO.

The CEO and the political parties discussed about the special voter registration camps which would be held on February 23 and 24.

Informing the political parties that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be stationed at all the 2861 polling stations of the State during the special voter registration camps, the CEO asked the political parties to send their booth level agents and rectify errors in the electoral roll, if there is any on the two days.

So far, Congress has appointed 1747 booth level agents, BJP 1319, NPF 399, CPI 46, NPP 40 and NCP 5.

If any name should be deleted from the electoral roll, the same may be done before the election schedule is announced. And if someone wants to enrol his/her name in the electoral roll, it must be done till 10 days before nomination papers are filed, the CEO told the political parties. He also sought written suggestions from the political parties for holding the election in peaceful and fair manner.

On the other hand, the State Government has sent a list of IAS officers to the Election Commission of India. It is said that the ECI will appoint one of the IAS officers as Additional CEO.