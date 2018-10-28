Preparations for Sangai Festival Traffic signals to be made operational

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Oct 27: In view of the increase in the number of commuters and vehicles on the street during the Sangai Festival, the State Government has started taking up steps to ensure that the traffic signals located at various parts of the State are up and fully functional before the festival begins.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, an official source from the Transport Department, which is handling the technical works in collaboration with Sun Technologies, explained that Public Works Department (PWD) initially handled the installation of the traffic light systems in collaboration with Sun Technologies but even after a span of five years, during the tenure of the previous State Government, the work still remained unfinished. In view of the fast approaching Sangai Festival, which is one of the major festivals of the State, the State Government has given the green light to the Transport Department to complete the installation of the traffic light system and to make them fully functional and operational before the festival as the number of commuters and traffic is bound to increase and the absence of such light systems will bring a bad reputation to the State, the source added. Pointing out that Sun Technologies is still engaged in the work, the source informed that the Department, along with engineers of Sun Technologies, have completed the installation of traffic signal at Western Kangla gate traffic point, Khoyathong traffic junction, Kangla Gate junction and Governor Gate traffic junction today.

The Department will fix the same at Chief Minister Office traffic junction, Singjamei traffic junction, Keishampat traffic junction and Kwakeithel traffic junction by tomorrow, the source conveyed and added that the said traffic systems will become operational within the next two to three days.

It may be mentioned that as of now many who break traffic signal rules in the State often go scott free and it remains to be seen if the people of the State will follow the traffic signal system honestly.