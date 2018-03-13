Preparations for Science Congress almost ready : VC

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : All preparations for the prestigious 105th Indian Science Congress would be completed by March 14, asserted Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey.

Speaking to media persons at his office this afternoon, Prof Adya Prasad said that Manipur University would for the first time host the 105th Indian Science Congress from March 16 to 20.

The mega event would be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16 and three Nobel Laureates namely Dalai Lama, Prof Muhammad Yunus and Prof Hiroshi Amano would deliver speeches on the same day.

Around 5000 delegates including scientists, researchers, scholars, Government officials and corporate leaders would attend the congress, Prof Adya Prasad said.

The 105th Indian Science Congress was first scheduled to be held in January at Osmania University, Hyderabad but the schedule was cancelled due to students’ unrest and strike by non-teaching staff.

In the process of exploring an alternative venue, five/six universities came forward to host the Indian Science Congress but Manipur University was chosen to host the prestigious mega event, Prof Adya Prasad said.

As a part of the Indian Science Congress, a Children Science Congress and a Women’s Science Congress would also be held. Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya would open the Children Science Congress on March 17 while West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathy would open the Women’s Science Congress on the next day.

A number of committees such as delegate committee, transport committee, accommodation committee and tour committee have been constituted so as to ensure that the mega event is a grand success.

Installation of pandals would be completed by tomorrow and three helipads, out of four, have been already constructed, informed the VC.

The Prime Minister may also lay foundation stone of Yoga Department which would be opened anew at MU, he added.