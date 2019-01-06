Preparations to make LS polls free and fair Now app to file complaints ready

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5: In a welcome development, any individual can file a complaint without approa-ching the Returning Officer (RO), through a mobile app known as c VIGIL , if they come across any violation of the model code of conduct in connection with the coming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to The Sangai Express at his office at Lamphel, Chief Electoral Officer PK Singh, said that as a measure to take up necessary and appropriate actions against those who violate the model code of conduct during the coming Inner and Outer Parliamentary Constituencies election, Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to launch c VIGIL mobile app for the first time in Manipur.

He explained that the app received overwhelming positive response during the recently held Assembly elections at Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana and as such, it was decided to launch the app for use during the coming Lok Sabha election as well.

He informed that anyone can download the app from Google Play store and use the app to send a complaint along with either photos or videos of violation of model code of conduct, like giving money or gifts, providing liquor, putting up banners or posters without permission, using force and intimidation with weapons, campaigning on communal or religious lines etc, to the authority concerned.

The CEO explained that the complainant can track the status of his or her complaint after it has been lodged but if one files the complaint anonymously, one cannot track the complaint.

The complaint will be also be monitored by the ECI at various intervals and necessary actions will be taken up within 100 minutes.

The complaints which come through the app will be forwarded to the flying squads so that they can conduct field investigation and submit necessary reports, he added.

PK Singh continued that for the coming Lok Sabha election, there will be 20 ROs (compared to 15 in the past) for the Inner while there will be 19 ROs (compared to 10 in the past) at the Outer.

The DCs of Jiribam and Kangpokpi have been notified by the ECI as the District Election Officer, he added.

It may be mentioned that during the past election, ECI had appointed the ADC as the District Election Officer of Jiribam while the responsibility for Kangpokpi was put under District Election Officer Senapati.

Informing that the final electoral roll of the State will be published on January 11, PK Singh said that a time frame will be provided to those who encounter any error in their details in the said rolls.

14 Nodal Officers were also recently appointed and the security matter will be handled by ADGP L Kailun.

The State level training programme in connection with the coming election will wrap up by February 15 while those at the district levels will conclude by February 28.

The CEO continued that ethical voting campaign will also be launched from the National Voters Day on January 25.

On the other hand, the CEO has also called a meeting of all the political parties of the State on January 16 in light of the approaching election.

Necessary EVMs and VVPads have also been stocked well in advance for use in the polling stations.