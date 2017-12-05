Prepare Bill before Winter session call rung out, stir from Dec 13 JCILPS submits memo to CM

IMPHAL, Dec 4: A seven member team of the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has submitted the five point resolution passed in the people’s convention to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Speaking to media persons at JCILPS office at Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai today, its convenor Arjun Tenheiba stated that a seven members team of JCILPS met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his Secretariat at around 4.30 pm today and submitted the five point resolution passed in the recent people’s convention which was organised on December 1 at Lamyanba Shanglen.

The JCILPS team highlighted point number 3 of the resolution which mentioned that the State Government need to assure the people, before December 8, that it will pass the necessary Bill before the coming winter Assembly session.

The convenor claimed that the talk between JCILPS and the CM was positive and the CM assured to announce the State Government’s decision to the people at the earliest and asked the organisation to grant a few days. The present schedule of the Government as well as the issues related to the Naga Framework Agreement will also have to be dealt with, conveyed the Chief Minister.

He stated that the CM provided assurance that the State Government will announce what steps it will take up for the ILP Bill so as to prevent any kind of misunderstanding among the indigenous people of the State, both hills and the valley.

The CM also assured that the State Government will hear the views of all community leaders, CSOs and stakeholders before drafting the necessary Bill, he added.

However, Arjun Tenheiba warned that if the State Government fails to take up any positive steps and pass the Bill before the coming winter Assembly session scheduled to start from December 20, JCILPS will take up various forms of agitation from December 13.