‘Preserve culture’

Imphal, May 9 (DIPR) : Culture encompasses language, cuisine, dance, music and arts, etc. and we should preserve our culture for the future generation, said Works Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today.

Speaking as the chief guest at the third day celebration of the Maring Paaryao-Thillai (a cultural festival) cum Indigenous Heritage Village Lil Thallung Bun at Lhikbung Machi, Machi Sub-division, he said that Manipur is inhabited by different communities and the people get to see unique cultures and traditions of the different communities.

He said that if the Meitei community is known for its handloom products, the Maring tribe is also known for making ‘Thumok’ (cane and bamboo basketry).

Promoting the idea of unity among the different communities, the Minister said that the people may have different languages, dialects, culture, tradition, religion, etc., but they should always remember that they belong to one human race.

We should cooperate with one another to bring development in the State, he said.

Observing that there can be no peace without unity, the Minister said that the people should bridge the gap of mistrust and communication amongst the communities residing together in the State.

Biswajit said that the State government cannot declare a heritage site, however, the State Government can develop tourists spots in the area and convert the village into a tourist destination.

He asked the local authorities concerned to submit a formal application for the same so that he may take up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Tourism Department.

Further in his speech, Biswajit also asked whether the people are getting the benefits of the Government schemes which are implemented for the welfare of the people.

Expressing concern on the deforested hill slopes along the way to the village, the Minister said that crop plantation like maize can be taken up along the deforested hill slopes after properly identifying the suitable crops.

He said that the plantation which could be undertaken under the buy-back policy of the Government could help in improving the economy of the village and its people.

Biswajit also explained various Government schemes including the UJALA Yojana, SAUBHAGYA, PMAY(G) etc.

Today’s celebration was also attended by Tengnoupal MLA D Korungthang, district officials, village leaders among others.

Cultural dances and songs were also performed as part of the function.

On their arrival to the village, the dignitaries were accorded a warm traditional welcome by the villagers.