President Kovind leads in extending Cheiraoba greetings

IMPHAL, Mar 17: President Ram Nath Kovind has conveyed warm wishes and greetings to the citizens of the country on the auspicious occasion of Sajibu Cheiraoba as well as one Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh.

He mentioned that the festivals reflect the diversity of the country and underline the unity of the Nation.

He further prayed for the festivals to strengthen the bond of fraternity among the people in various regions of the country.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has also conveyed warm wishes to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba (Cheiraoba).

She stated that it is time for the people to make resolutions to usher in a year of peace and harmony in the State and prayed for the festival to further cement the bond of friendship among the different communities of the State.

She also urged the people to re-dedicate themselves to promoting peace and harmony in the State.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba.

He stated that the festival heralds the advent of the New Year and is celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety.

He informed that the festival strengthens the bond of love and brotherhood among the members of each family in particular and among the fellow members of the neighbourhood in general.

The Chief Minister further prayed for the festival to bring joy, prosperity and peaceful coexistence among all the communities living in the State.

Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh has also greeted the people of the State belonging to different communities, on the occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba.

He mentioned that the day is observed with piousness and serenity, both physically and mentally, followed by preparing traditional cuisine and making a ritual offering to the lord or guardian of the land.

He also wished for the festival to bring peace, harmony and prosperity in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh has conveyed best wishes and warm greetings to the people of the State, especially the Meitei/Meetei community on the occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba Meitei/Meetei Cheiraoba.

He explained that the festival is celebrated with great fanfare and gatherings of the extended family members in a sumptuous feast by offering prayers to the three deities-Kumsana Kumliklai, Lamsenba Tusenba and Lammaba Tumaba.

He also prayed for the festival to bring peace, harmony and prosperity in the State.

CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Works Minister Th Biswajit Singh, MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh, also conveyed warm wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba and prayed for the festival to bring peace and prosperity in the State

On the other hand, Manipur People’s Party (MPP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), North East India Development Party (NEIDP), the International Sanamahism Students’ Association Kangleipak and Universal Family Organisation (UFO) also conveyed greetings and warm wishes to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba.

Major General , Virendra Singh, VSM, IGAR (South) and all ranks of Assam Rifles also extended warm greetings and sincere goodwill to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of Cheiraoba and wished for the festival to bring the people together, irrespective of caste, creed and faith and usher in peace, harmony and prosperity in the State.