President Kovind steps in, Pandey suspended

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Manipur University Vice Chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and till completion of the enquiry and action to be taken thereon.

An order issued by Surat Singh, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (Department of Higher Education) yesterday says that the President of India is his capacity as Visitor of Manipur University on consideration of material on record and taking into account volatile law and order situation in MU campus is pleased to place Prof Pandey under suspension with immediate effect and till completion of the enquiry and action to be taken thereon in the interest of justice for free and fair enquiry or till further orders.

According to the order, the State Government informed MHRD that the long drawn agitation against Prof Pandey led to serious law and order problem and administrative crises in the State. It also mentioned that resumption of duties by Prof Pandey further deteriorated the atmosphere of the university.

Meanwhile, MUTA executive member Assistant Prof Naorem Sanatomba has hailed the MHRD’s suspension order as a major victory.

He said that MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have submitted a 35-paged statement to the independent enquiry committee in the form of an affidavit together with supporting documents.

MUSU Cultural Secretary Laishram Robindro urged both the State Government and the Central Government to seal Prof Pandey’s Sanjenthong transit office from tomorrow.

On the other hand, the two-member independent enquiry committee which has been probing into the charges levelled against Prof Pandey has directed him to file a written statement in the form of affidavit within September 24 between 10 am and 5 pm at room no 201 of Hotel Classic.

An order issued by the secretary cum assessor of the enquiry committee yesterday further directed Prof Pandey to appear in person before the committee from September 26 to 28 as witnesses would be recorded on these days in his presence.