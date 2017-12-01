President, PM hail Mirabai’s feat Mirabai Chanu wins gold at World Weightlifting Championships

California, Nov 30:Mirabai Chanu became only the second Indian (after Karnam Malleswari) to win the gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim (California), USA on Thursday.

This was after she lifted a new world record of 194kg (85 snatch and 109 C&J) in women’s 48kg category. Thailand’s Sukcharoen Thunya won the silver medal with a total lift of 193, while Segura Ana Iris bagged bronze with 182kg.

After achieving the feat Chanu was left in tears as she went up to the podium to collect her medal. Since last year’s mediocre performance at the Rio Olympics, the 23-year-old from Imphal put in a lot of effort to improve her overall strength and is deservedly reaping the benefits. Earlier former Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleshwari had bagged the gold in 1994 and 1995.

Meanwhile, in September this year, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had qualified for Commonwealth Games (2018) after winning a gold at the Commonwealth Senior (men & women) weightlifting championships held at Gold Coast, Australia. Incidentally, she also broke the Commonwealth record in snatch event with a lift of 85kg, bettering her own record by one kilogram.

“Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins #Gold in 2017 IWF Senior Men & Women #weightlifting championships in Anaheim, USA. In the 48 kg weight category, her total lift was 194 kg. That’s 4 times her bodyweight. In sports, and in life, ‘Will’ is everything. Never, EVER give up,” Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted while congratulating Chanu.

President, PM hail Mirabai’s World Championships gold feat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who became the first Indian in over two decades to clinch a gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, United States.

“Congratulations Mirabai Chanu for winning a gold medal in the World Weightlifting Championship. India is so proud of you. And congratulations Manipur for giving the country such a wonderful series of champion sportswomen!” President Kovind’s tweet read.

Wishing the weightlifter for her future endeavours, PM Modi wrote: “India is proud of Mirabai Chanu, who has won a gold at the World Weightlifting Championship. Congratulations and best wishes for her future endeavours”.

Nearly 400 athletes from about 70 countries and regions, including six reigning Olympic champions, will be competing through December 5 at the competition in Anaheim. This will be the first world championships featuring eight weight categories for both men and women.

Meanwhile, Chanu, who displayed a mediocre performance at the Rio Olympics, qualified for Commonwealth Games (2018) after winning a gold at the Commonwealth Senior (men and women) weightlifting championships held at Gold Coast, Australia.

Our Staff Reporter adds : Saikhom Mirabai Chanu hails from Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district and she is currently with the Indian Railways.