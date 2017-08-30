President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Sports and Adventure awards

New Delhi, Aug 29:President of India Ram Nath Kovind today conferred the National Sports & Adventure Awards 2017 in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Amongst the dignitaries who were present on the occasion was Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel.

The president also interacted with 14 young achievers at the award ceremony event. The Sangai Express is reproducing here the list of awardees that include the two Manipuri Arjuna Awardees, Laishram Debendro and Oi-nam Bembem (see right).

