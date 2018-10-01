President’s Cup Hockey Rohit’s late goals help Bishnupur Hockey cruise to men’s title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 30 : Bishnupur Hockey defeated SEYO, Singjamei by 5-3 goals to claim the U-14 men’s title of the ongoing 2nd President’s Cup Prize Money State Level U-14 Men and U-16 Women Hockey Tournament 2018 organised under the aegis of Manipur Hockey at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium today.

Donel opened up for Bishnupur Hokcey (BH) in the 22nd minute through a penalty corner to equalise Amarjit’s goal (7′) of the SEYO. Bikramjit of BH then doubled the lead in the 25th minute before Amarjit of SEYO fought back to level the game at 2-2. Amarjit was able to struck another goal in the 36th minute and gave SEYO the lead again but it was short-lived as Bikramjit chipped in his second goal the very next minute and drew level.

The remaining part of the game saw BH took control of the game and it was Rohit who slotted two goals late in the 41st and the 58th minute and helped BH cruise home by 5-3 margin.

Jackson of SEYO and Rohit of BH were green carded by umpire in the 9th minute of the match.

The closing function of the tournament was attended by Ranbir Singh Laishram, president World Funaba Federation; Basudev Singh, president Manipur Hockey and Kh Thoiba Singh, life president Manipur Hockey as presidium members who also gave away prizes to the winners and other participants.

S Bashu Singh of SYUC and Binky Laiphrakpam of YCCIC, Kontha Ahallup were adjudged best men’s and women’s goalkeepers.

Ng Thoiba of SEYO and CH Bibika of Ideal Club Tera were named best defenders of the men’s and women’s categories while Dinesh of BH and Elina Keisham of YCCIC bagged the best midfielders titles in the two categories respectively. Lisham Max of KHSC HA claimed the best forward title in the men’s competition while RK Lakshana of SYWC was named best forward of the women’s category.

T Debika of SYUC was adjudged women’s best promising player while Bikramjit of BH claimed the best promising player title in the men’s category.