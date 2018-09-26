President’s Cup Hockey SYUC set up U-16 women’s final clash with YCCIC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 25 : SYUC will meet YCCIC in the title clash of the U-16 women’s competition at the ongoing 2nd President’s Cup Prize Money State Level U-14 Men and U-16 Women Hockey Tournament 2018 organised under the aegis of Manipur Hockey at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium.

YCCIC defeated Ideal Club by 4-1 goals in the first semi-final match staged today. Pritampyari, S Babyrani, K Eleena ad K Priyanka scored the winning goals for YCCIC while the lone goal of Ideal Club was chipped in by I Ritu.

In the second semi-final match of the competition, SYUC blanked Bishnupur Hockey 3-0 to move into the final.

T Debika, H Bidyaluxmi and H Silky took the honour to score one goal each and handed SYUC a place in the final.

U-14 Men’s Competition

PHAM have sealed the semi-final berth of the U-14 men’s competition with a 6-1 win over KHSC, Khongman in the first quarter final match staged today.

N Rojit scored the opener in the 2nd minute while Th Mishan doubled their advantage in the 8th minute. N Sanathoi and N Dutta scored one goal each in the 13th and the 20th minute to make it 4-0 but L Michael of KHSC managed to insert a single in the 21st minute and made it 4-1.

PHAM however gave no room for KHSC to score in the latter part and it were W Paikhomba and Kh Tarun who chipped in one goal each in the 31st and the 34th minute and gave PHAM a comfortable 6-1 win.