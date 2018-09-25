President’s Cup Hockey SYUC, SEYO emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 24 : Social Youth United Club (SYUC) and SEYO secured narrow wins in today’s league matches of the men’s competition at the ongoing 2nd President’s Cup Prize Money State Level U-14 Men and U-16 Women Hockey Tournament 2018 organised under the aegis of Manipur Hockey at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium.

The semi-final line up of the women’s competition have completed and SYUC will take on Hockey Bpr in the first semi-final match tomorrow. YSSIC will face IDEAL in the second semi-final match.

In the men’s competition, SYUC rode on goals from Rebaldo to earn a 4-3 victory against Hockey Union (HU) while SEYO sealed a 5-4 win over PHAM.

Rebaldo (14′, 17′, 29′, 40′) scored all the four goals for SYUC while S Naobi (8′), A Suresh (19′) and Kh Mykolin (46′) scored for the HU.

On the other hand SEYO’s winning goals came from I Rohit (5′, 20′, 44′) and W Amarjit (13′, 36′). N Rojit (2′) and N Dutta (22′, 24′, 41′) managed to score for PHAM.