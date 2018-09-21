President’s Cup Hockey Victory for Hockey Union, Bishnupur Hockey

IMPHAL, Sep 20

Hockey Union downed HWC 2-0, Bishnupur Hockey women team blanked SEYO, Singjamei 3-0 while Bishnupur Hockey men’s team trounced YCCIC 8-0 in today’s league matches of the ongoing 2nd President’s Cup Prize Money State Level U-14 Men and U-16 Women Hockey Tournament 2018 organized under the aegis of Manipur Hockey at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Union was in superb form from the beginning in the first Pool B league match of the day, scoring easy goals through A Suresh Sharma in the 19th minute while Y Bidyananda Singh doubled the lead in the 25th minute of the game to take home the match with 2-0 goal margin.

In the second Pool B league match of the day, Bishnupur Hockey women team decimated SEYO, Singjamei by 3-0 goals riding on Th Dinali (24’) and K Saronila (33’, 36’).

In the third Pool A league match of the day, Bishnupur Hockey men’s team demolished YCCIC by 8-0 goals. N Rohit (13’, 38’, and 54’) and Th Bikramjit (28’, 46’, and 56’) scored three goals each while Th Donal added one goal in the 50th minute.

Bishnupur Hockey was in fine touch with the ball while each player coordinated well to script a fine victory over YCCIC.