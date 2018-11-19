Press Club office assistant expires

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 18: Lamabam Jasobanta (48), who worked as an office assistant of Manipur Press Club established under All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), passed away at JNIMS today fo-llowing an illness.

He is survived by his wife and four children (three daughters and one son).

The body of the decea-sed was brought to Manipur Press Club where members of AMWJU, Manipur Press Club and Editors’ Guild Manipur paid floral tributes and respect, and expressed solidarity to the bereaved family before the mortal remains were taken to Sagol- band Tera Khamnam Leirak for the last rites.

Jasobanta had been working as an office assistant at Manipur Press Club for the last 15 years.