Primary teacher found pursuing MBBS

IMPHAL, Dec 5: One Md Anash Khan s/o Mv Abdul Salam of Phundrei Awang Leikai, Thoubal district who was appointed as a Primary Teacher (SSA) and posted at Hiyanglam Awang Hanja Hiden Primary School, Kakching district by an order issued on September 25, 2012 has been found pursuing MBBS course at JNIMS.

JNIMS Dean (Academic) has confirmed that Md Anash Khan has been a regular student since his admission into MBBS course in the institute on August 24, 2012.

He is presently doing internship with effect from March 1, 2017.

Md Anash Khan was found to be already pursuing MBBS course before appointment as Primary Teacher (SSA) under the Department of Education (S). As such, the appointment of Md Anash Khan would be treated as null and void. Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar issued an order today whereby the appointment of Md Anash Khan has been cancelled.

The order directed ZEO Kakching to lodge an FIR against Md Anash Khan for alleged fraudulence and wrongful drawal of pay and allowances etc under appropriate clauses of IPC.

It further directed the ZEO to recover the pay and allowances wrongfully drawn by Md Anash Khan and deposit the same in the relevant head of accounts within six months.