Principal i/c’s replacement process concerns assn

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17: Employees Welfare Association Kakching Khunou College has fervently appealed to the authority concerned to cease the process for appointment of its Principal-in-Charge in place of Dr M Sarda for some times.

Addressing a press meet at Manipur Press Club this evening, Dr L Ibochoubi, secretary of the association divulged that processes are on in the Directorate of University & Higher Education to appoint Assistant Professor Sh Manitombi of Physics Department as the Principal-in-Charge of the college in place of Dr M Sarda. He termed Dr Sarda who has the highest API score amongst the teaching staff of the college, as a teacher of high integrity having an impeccable track record.

During her short stint as the Principal-in-Charge, the college was assessed by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), he added.

Asserting that all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college have a good rapport with Dr Sarda, he mentioned that they have been waiting for the Court’s decision on the deadlock over the appointment of Principal-in-Charge of the college.

As Kakching Khunou College is set to become a full-fledged college, it would be a wise decision on the part of the authority concerned to appoint a regular Principal or Principal-in-Charge after the conversion of the college, he added.