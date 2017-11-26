Principal found dead, many decry

KANGPOKPI, Nov 25:Principal of Manipur Baptist Convention Hr Sec School, Kangpokpi was found dead in a mysterious circumstance inside a jungle this morning with several bullet marks on his chest and below his armpit.

Lenkholal Chongloi, commonly known as Sir Helen, a resident of Haijang village near Kangpokpi DHQs is survived by his wife and five children. He was currently the Principal of the MBC Hr Sec School, Kangpokpi which was recently shifted from Imphal.

According to family source, the deceased Principal, apart from his profe- ssion, was an active and enthusiastic hunter as a tribal man, and being hunting a traditional practice in the hills. He set out for hunting expedition yesterday afternoon at around 3 but he did not return till this morning. On such expeditions earlier, he used to return at night.

When he did not return till this morning, the villagers set out in search of him and much to their shock, they found the Principal’s body in the jungle about 3 Kms away from the village with bullet injuries on his body.

The villagers suspected the death of the Principal to be intentional and not accidental. However, they have no clue about who could have such intention to kill him.

The body of the deceased Principal was brought to the village this afternoon at around 3:30 by the search team and the family immediately lodged an FIR at Kangpokpi Police Station.

Later, his dead body was taken to RIMS for post mortem by Kangpokpi Police in the evening.

The dead body bore bullet injury marks on his chest, below his armpit, and few exits on his head and backside while the bullet was suspected to be that of LG bullet commonly used for hunting purpose by hunters.

Meanwhile, Kangpokpi Mission High School condemned the suspected killing of MBC Hr Sec School, Kangpokpi Principal in the strongest term and expressed their deepest condolence while sharing the pain and grief of the bereaved family.

Haijang Village Authority also condemned the incident while sharing the pain and grief of the bereaved family. SHIPS also paid their tribute and condolence the departed Principal.

Meanwhile, Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) strongly condemned the incident and asked the person(s) involved in the suspected killing to come out openly at the earliest.

T Simte, information and publicity secretary of the outfit said that Lenkholal Chongloi aka Sir Helen is a respectable and very responsible person in the Kuki society particularly in the education sector while conveying the organization deepest condolence to the bereaved family.

He also said that accidental killing among the hunters happened on some occasions. When such unfortunate incidents happen, the responsible individuals according to the customary law, seek clemency to the victim’s family and the matter could be settled according to the customary law.

“It is unfortunate on the part of Lenkholal aka Sir Helen that the individual or persons involved in the incident where intentional or accidental did not come out with clemency till today”, he added. He further said that if the person(s) involved in the incident of killing Helen do not come out at the earliest, KRA will investigate the matter and if anyone found guilty will be punished accordingly while the organization will not be held responsible for any action.

The deceased Principal burial ceremony will be decided after the post mortem examination, said the family source.