Prize distribution held

IMPHAL, Jun 18: The 17th Annual Prize distribution for the meritorious students of the State and Okram Sagei, in the HSLC and Higher Secondary Examination 2018 and CBSE 2018, felicitation of three best sportspersons of the State as well as financial assistance for destitute Okram Ningols, was held at Manipur Press Club yesterday.

The function was organized by Okram Sagei Apokpa Trust and was attended by L Mahendra Singh Chairmen, COHSEM, Professor Devan Ningthoujam Department of Biochemistry MU and Dr O Kumar Singh vice president, Okram Sagei Apokpa Trust (Thoubal Taba Pu) as chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively.

Giving a key note address at the prize distribution event, one of the members of the Trust said that Okram Sagei Apokpa trust was established in the year 2000 with the aim of bringing unity and peaceful co existence, to encourage the youth in the field of education, sports, arts and culture and to extend help to the victims of natural calamities.

The trust started giving awards to the meritorious students of the State from 2002 onward.

The Best Sportspersons award (upto junior level) was instituted from the year 2010 in three disciplines, namely football, fencing and hockey.

At present, the Trust has provided 23 memorial awards and 3 memorial financial assistances, all donated by the members of the Okram Sagei. During the prize distribution ceremony, 26 meritorious State toppers and CBSE toppers and the Sagei toppers in the HSLC and Higher Secondary Examination were awarded. The Trust also awarded best fencer award, best footballer and best hockey player in sub junior and junior level respectively.

Financial assistance were also given to the destitute old Okram Ningols, to the oldest Okram Piba and Ningols and also to the oldest women registered vendor of Ima Keithel.