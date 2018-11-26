Prizes distributed to winners of Mathematics competition

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Nov 25: A prize distribution function was held today at Ningthoukhong Bazar Community Hall to honour the winners of the 2nd Local Level Mathematics Competition conducted by Youths’ Educational Sports and Social Development Association Ningthoukhong (YESSDAN) on October 7 at Ningthoukhong Higher Secondary School.

The programme was attended by MLA Bishnupur AC Govindas Konthoujam as Chief Guest, Chairperson Ningthoukhong Municipal Council L Ibungo Singh as President while retd General Manager DIC Bishnupur L Khomei Singh, Principal LCM High School Moirang Examiner & Coordinator BOSEM Kh Rajenkumar Singh and Lecturer Johnstone Higher Secondary School P Babu Singh as Guests of Honour.

A total of 890 students from the adjoining area of Potshangbam and Sunusiphai including 560 students studying in Class III to Class V and 330 students reading in Class VI to Class X took part in the competition while the first three toppers in both the categories were honoured with cash prize of Rs 2,500, Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,000 along with certificates by the Association. Wall Clock were also distributed to 51 students as consolation prize as a mark of appreciation.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Guest MLA Bishnupur AC Govindas Konthoujam stressed on the important role of the parents and guardians in shaping the future of the students.