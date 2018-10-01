PRJA demands Govt to stop pol persecution

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 30: Expressing shock at the lodging of FIR against members of Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) by the State Government on absurd grounds like throwing eggs on posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AP Pandey, CM N Biren Singh Chief , Prof Shyamkesho Registrar Manipur University and K Yugindro, Pro VC Manipur University and for posting updates like ‘Heingangi Hui Ngaore’ on Facebook on August 11, the party has asked the N Biren led BJP regime why they are so scared and insecure about being exposed of their incompetency in handling the MU crisis.

A press release issued by the media coordinator of PRJA today further questioned why the State Government turned Manipur University into a war zone apart from raiding students’ hostels in the midnight and arresting students and Professors.

Asking if the State Government thinks that political persecution of the people and specifically PRJA will silence the voice of the people when they keep abusing the rights of the people, it conveyed that it has been more than 100 days since MU has been put under crisis, that started with the arrival of AP Pandey backed by RSS. It asked why the BJP State Government is unable to say no to their bosses sitting at the Centre and other States in the interest of Manipur and demanded CM N Biren and his party men to shed their fascist mindset and take the opportunity to establish proper governance which is free and fair to everyone.

PRJA alleged that the people gave BJP a chance to run the Government by even allowing them to trade MLAs from the Congress party in the hope that a change from the previous Government will bring some sanity and basic governance in the State. But the BJP led Government has brought nothing but division, communal politics and fear in the State, PRJA claimed. The party demanded an immediate stop to the politics of fear through political persecution by the N Biren led State Government. It also demanded the unconditional release of all the people arrested in connection with the MU crisis including PRJA member Ningthoujam Popilal and to bring normalcy to the university at the earliest. PRJA further demanded CM N Biren and BJP agents to stop politics of fear and division and warned that the people of Manipur will teach them a lesson one day if they fail to do so.