PRJA man freed on bail

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: PRJA youth leader, Popilal Ningthoujam, who was arrested for throwing eggs at the portraits of politicians, was released after furnishing necessary bond before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West today afternoon.

The Court had passed the order for releasing the PRJA youth leader on October 11, after a remand objection/bail application was filed by the youth leader before the Court on the same day through his counsel and the Court had released him on bail of Rs 70,000 along with one surety.

However, due to the failure to furnish the said bond, Popilal remained lodged in judicial custody at Sajiwa Central Jail till today.

After paying the necessary bail amount and on production of the surety before the Court, Popilal Ningthoujam was released by the Court today afternoon.

It may be mentioned that PRJA youth leader, Popilal Ningthoujam s/o Ramesh of Phayeng Mayai Leikai, was arrested on September 29 for throwing eggs at the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Biren, Professor AP Pandey, then Register in Charge MU Shyamkesho and then Pro-VC K Yugindro.