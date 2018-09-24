Pro-VC appointed in line with all parties’ resolution ?

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 23: It appears that appointment of Prof K Yugindro as Pro-VC of MU is in line with a resolution adopted at an all political parties’ meeting held with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair on July 22.

The particular meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat deliberated on the Indo-Myanmar border row, the changing dynamics of the Framework Agreement signed between Govt of India and NSCN-IM and the MU crisis.

The meeting adopted a number of resolutions with regard to the three different issues. One of the resolutions pertaining to the MU crisis says that a Pro-VC should be appointed as per the Manipur University Act.

There is a strong likelihood that Prof K Yugindro has been appointed as Pro-VC in line with the particular resolution of the all political parties’ meeting. But the MU community came out strongly against the particular resolution pointing out that a Pro-VC should be appointed at the recommendation of the VC with due approval of the university’s Executive Council.

The protracted shutdown of MU was suspended and the university was re-opened after an MoA was signed on August 16 between MUSU, MUTA, MUSA on one side and MHRD and State Government on the other.

The crisis which had subsided by then resurfaced after Prof Pandey resumed duties of VC on September 1 on the ground that his period of leave had ended.

Though Prof Pandey was still on leave as per the MoA signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren, he appointed Prof Yugindro as Pro-VC on September 10.

As the crisis grew more complicated, MHRD issued an order on September 17 whereby Prof Pandey was suspended with immediate effect. The next day, Prof M Shyamkesho who was reinstated to the post of Registrar in-charge by Prof Pandey while on leave issued an order saying that Pro-VC Prof Yugindro would take charge of the VC.

On September 19, MHRD issued a directive to Prof M Shyamkesho saying that the Pro-VC should be given the charge of VC as per the Manipur University Act 2005.

Although Prof W Vishwanath was appointed VC in-charge as per the MoA signed on August 16 and subsequently appointed Prof Sh Dorendrajit as Registrar in-charge, MHRD sent all their official correspondences to Prof M Shyamkesho.

Moreover, Prof Dorendrajit is also the nodal officer of the two-men independent enquiry committee which is currently probing charges levelled against Prof Pandey.

Notably, the enquiry committee has directed Prof Pandey to submit his statement in the form of affidavit by September 24 and also be present in person before the committee on September 26, 27 and 28.

Yet, no one has any clear idea whether Prof Pandey is presently at his Sanjenthong quarters or not. Security personnel guarding his quarters said that Prof Pandey was not there and they had no idea where he is.