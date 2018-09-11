Pro VC named

IMPHAL, Sep 10: Professor K Yugindro Singh, senior most Professor of the Department of Physics, Manipur University, has been appointed as a Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university from today as per an order issued by VC Professor AP Pandey.

It is not yet clear whether Professor Y Jugindro has accepted the appointment or not.

MU has been on the boil for the last many days especially after AP Pandey reported back to duty from September 1.

A press release issued by the Registrar (i/c) of the university, Professor M Shyamkesho informed that Professor Yugindro was Head of Department of Physics from February 20, 2008 to February 19 this year.

He is an internationally reknowned researcher and has been the Chairman cum Coordinator of Faculty Induction Development Cell (FIDC) of the university and the Coordinator of the UGC, Special Assistance Programme (SAP) of the Department of Physics, it added.

It continued that Professor Yugindro has a good number of research publication in National and international journals and has been a Senior Associate of the UGC’s Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune.

He is also a visiting scientist of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai.