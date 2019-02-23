Probe ordered

IMPHAL, Feb 22: CJM Bishnupur has ordered an enquiry into the death of Heisnam Saratkumar in the custody of Keibul Lamjao police station.

Acting on a petition filed by Saratkumar’s mother Heisnam Momon, the CJM issued an order to this effect today.

Saratkumar (48) of Khordak Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district was found hung to death inside the lock-up of Keibul Lamjao police station on February 17.

Saratkumar was arrested from his home by a combined team of Bishnupur District Police and Range Forest Officer, Keibul Lamjao National Park, Range II on February 14 on the charge of killing a wild boar. The order also mentioned that the Range Forest Officer and the OC of Keibul Lamjao police station should appear before the Court of CJM Bishnupur on March 1. In her petition, Heisnam Momon expressed strong suspicion that her son died due to third degree method used by the personnel of Forest Department and police personnel while interrogating her son. It mentioned that a case has been registered at Keibul Lamjao PS and three police personnel suspended while post mortem examination of Saratkumar’s body had been done at RIMS. The CJM Court pointed out that if any person dies within the custody of police the death should be probed as per Section 176(1A)(a) of CrPC. Notably, the same Court remanded Heisnam Saratkumar to the custody of Range Forest Officer, Keibul Lamjao National Park, Range II till 1 pm today. However, the Range Officer has not made any formal intimation to the Court about the custodial death of Saratkumar nor has he appeared before the Court to explain why the accused could not be produced today. As such, there is a suspicion of committing an offence or foul play, mentioned the order.