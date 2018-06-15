IMPHAL, Jun 14: Special Judge (ND&PS) Senapati has declared one Hethang alias Pasthinthang Sithou (22) s/o Thangkhden of Zoulang village of Sagolmang PS as a proclaimed offender after an arrest warrant issued against him was returned as he could not be traced.

The Court also directed the authority concerned to produce the absconder before the Court on June 18.