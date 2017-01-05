Prof N Irabanta Singh in the galaxy of Indian

Prof ST Tilak

Contd from previous issue

Fellow, Indian Mycological Society, Kolkata (2009); President, Indian Aerobiological Society (2007-2010); Felicitated with Life time achievement award for his contribution to Indian Aerobiology in North East India during the 16th National Conference on Aerobiology (Nov, 16-21, 2010) held at Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Devangere, Karnataka; Fellow, Society of Biology, London (2011); Chartered Biologist UK (2011); Chartered Scientist, UK (2012); awarded 11th Sir EJ Butler Memorial Lectureship (2012) of Indian Mycological Society, Kolkata. Prof NI Singh organized 15th National Conference on Aerobiology at the Manipur University, Canchipur (2009). He edited a book entitled “Endemic Bioresources of India – Conservation and Sustainable Development with Special Reference to North East India” (2007) published by M/S Bishen SinghMahendrapal Singh, Dehradun in the field of Ecology which has been assessed as an “Excellent Book” by the eminent Scientist, Prof MS Swaminathan, FRS. He also edited another book entitled “Microbial resources of Indo-Myanmar (Burma) Hot spot region – Conservation and Sustainable Development with Special Reference to North East India” published by the same publisher which will be released in the early part of 2017. Prof NI Singh’s attachment with the subject Aerobiology is deeply connected with his two sons which bears names (1) Aeroshil (Aerobiology of Shillong) and (2) Aerex (Aerobiology experiment) clearly indicating family link. Concluded

[The writer is Ex-Prof & Head/Botany Deptt, Dr BA Marathwada University, Aurangabad and Ex-Professor Emeritus, Barathi Vidyapeeth, Pune]