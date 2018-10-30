Prof Pandey defies probe panel’s repeated calls

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29: Suspended Manipur University VC Prof AP Pandey has been paying no attention to the repeated notifications sent by the two-member independent enquiry committee to appear in person before the committee.

Notably, the committee was constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to probe alleged administrative and financial irregularities he committed as VC of MU.

After he failed to turn up earlier, he was directed to appear before the panel during today’s sitting without fail but Prof Pandey again defied the summon.

Moreover, he has not yet submitted any written statement to the committee.

Taking strong exception to Prof Pandey’s arrogant defiance, the enquiry committee has directed Prof Pandey to furnish all the details and documents about the leaves taken by him since he became the VC of MU by tomorrow.

Demanding dismissal of Prof Pandey from the post of VC on the charge of committing a number of administrative and financial irregularities apart from staying away from office most of the time, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA undertook intense and sustained agitation which lasted for more than three months.

The agitation was suspended on August 22 after an MoA was signed on August 16 between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and MHRD Joint Secretary JC Hosur and State Government’s Commissioner (Higher and Technical Education) H Deleep.

As per the MoA, Prof Pandey was placed under suspension and MHRD issued an order to this effect on August 17.

The two-man independent enquiry committee was also constituted subsequent to the MoA.

Even as the enquiry committee asked Prof Pandey to appear before it during the September 26 sitting, Pandey did not turn up. As a result, all activities of the enquiry committee were put off indefinitely.

The probe panel’s next sitting was held on October 20 and the next sitting was fixed on October 29. In the meantime, Prof Pandey was notified to appear before the committee during today’s sitting without fail.

Sources informed that witnesses who have been supporting the charges levelled against Prof Pandey should be recorded in his presence and he would get opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses. But Prof Pandey’s failure to turn up before the committee has delayed the enquiry proceeding.

Notably, para 6 of the order issued by MHRD on August 17 whereby Prof Pandey was placed under suspension clearly laid down that Prof Pandey should appear before the probe panel as and when required.

As such, the probe panel issued an order on October 20 and directed MHRD to employ any means and ensure that Prof Pandey comes to its October 29 sitting.

The same order was conveyed to the MHRD and it was published twice in two newspapers published in Manipur.

In spite of the repeated notifications/summons, Prof Pandey did not turn up today too.

During today’s sitting, senior counsel Th Ibohal appealed to the probe panel to provide a copy of the affidavit submitted by Prof Yugindro to MUSU, MUTA and MUSA as Prof Pandey has not yet submitted any affidavit.

The probe panel directed all concerned to open the rooms sealed by the Imphal West Deputy Commissioner in the presence of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA representatives, the enquiry committee’s nodal officer, senior officers and members of the enquiry committee at 2.30 am tomorrow.

The nodal officer was also directed to furnish all the details and documents related to taking of leaves by Prof Pandey since the time he took over as VC till he was suspended by tomorrow.

It is reported that examination of witnesses will continue from 10 am tomorrow.

As neither the State Government nor the Central Government could resolve the protracted crisis, the High Court of Manipur intervened and appointed former Chief Secretary Jarnail as Administrator on October 11 with all the powers of a VC.

It was this arrangement which brought normalcy at MU, the sources added.