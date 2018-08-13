Prof Pandey’s leave dubious, fuzzy : Former VC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 12: Former Manipur University VC and ex-MLA Dr Ng Bijoy has stated that the 30 days leave given to VC Prof AP Pandey and the process initiated so far to probe the charges levelled against him seem disconnected.

Dr Bijoy was speaking at a press meet organised by the Local Surrounding People of Manipur University at Imphal Hotel where leaders and representatives of different political parties were present.

He said that one can take casual leave for 10 days at the maximum and special casual leave cannot extend as long as 30 days.

It is not clear whether Prof Pandey took leave on his own volition or whether he was given leave.

The leave notification does not mention anything like the charges levelled against him would be probed during the period of leave and he should not leave his station during the same period.

In the meantime, Prof Pandey led a UGC team and inspected St Joseph’s College, Nagaland in the name of Manipur University VC, Dr Bijoy said.

As such, the way Prof Pandey was given leave is quite fuzzy and evokes a number of questions. Moreover, it appears that the leave granted to him is not connected with the enquiry process initiated so far, he remarked.

Even though Prof W Vishwanath has been appointed as VC in-charge, no VC in-charge has authority to issue certificates. Only officiating VC or acting VC can issue certificates which are fervently demanded by students who have applied for PG courses in other universities. There are many areas where a VC in-charge cannot work with authority, the former VC pointed out.

All their efforts would be rendered meaningless if the State Government is complacent with the facts of the leave granted to Prof Pandey and whether the charges levelled against him would be probed.

People would certainly question whether the State Government did not consult the Chief Secretary, advisors and other experts.

It is not only the State Government which has been yearning for return of normalcy in MU. MU community, political parties, CSOs and all the people wish early restoration of normal academic atmosphere in the university even though the approaches to restore normalcy are different, Dr Bijoy said.

He urged the State Government to ponder over the protracted crisis and act accordingly.

Shiv Sena State unit president M Tombi said that it would be more prudent to resolve the crisis and save the career of thousands of students rather than arguing whether the issue has been politicised or not.

At times, it appears that both the Central Government and the State Government have violated the Constitution, Tombi said.

Democratic agitation of MU community was dissipated recently while a silent rally planned by the Local Surrounding People of MU with some political parties was foiled.

But the State Government did not pose any hurdle when a large number of people took out rallies simultaneously against the protracted shut down of MU.

Rather than foiling the rallies, security personnel escorted the protesters. Moreover, it is said that one journalists who commented on the simultaneous rallies has been arrested, Tombi said.

He then asked whether this reaction of the State Government does not imply politicisation of the MU crisis.

Whether it is the border pillar row, MU crisis or Framework Agreement, no issue can be kept away from politics completely, he asserted.

Representatives of CPI, CPI-M, MPTC, AAP, RSP, AIFB and PRJA too spoke at the press meet.