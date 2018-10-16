Prof Yugindro agrees to withdraw FIR with rider, suspended teachers reinstated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 15 : Whereas Deputy Registrar David K Joute has been given the charge of Registrar on look after basis, Manipur University Administrator Jarnail Singh has reinstated four suspended teachers of the university.

The four teachers who have been reinstated with immediate effect are Prof Amar Yumnam (Economics), Prof Ng Nimai (Physics), Prof M Ranjit (Mathematics) and Prof N Debananda (Biochemistry).

Jarnail Singh held another round of meeting with representatives of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA today too in his office and discussed about securing release of the teachers, students and other people arrested by police in connection with the MU crisis.

On the other hand, Prof Yugindro has agreed to withdraw the FIR he lodged at Singjamei police station on the condition that no counter case is filed against him, informed a source and added that he insisted a written assurance on this.

During a meeting with Administrator Jarnail Singh, Prof Yugindro said that he is ready to withdraw the FIR. Following Prof Yugindro’s change of mind, Jarnail Singh and representatives of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA went to the Advocate General along with Prof Yugindro and discussed about securing unconditional release of all the people arrested in connection with the MU crisis.

Earlier in the morning, Jarnail Singh met Chief Minister N Biren and they discussed on resolving the crisis and restoring normalcy at the university.

Retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of the State Jarnail Singh was appointed Administrator of Manipur University by an order issued by the High Court of Manipur on October 11. He assumed the charge of MU Administrator the next day.

The High Court also ruled that as long as Jarnail Singh remains Administrator of MU, appointment of K Yugindro as Pro-VC under order issued by Prof Adya Prasad Pandey on September 11 shall remain suspended. Appointments of Prof W Vishwanath as VC in-charge and Shyamkesho and Sh Dorendrajit as Registrar in-charge too will remain suspended, ruled the Court.

Jarnail Singh was also fully authorised to choose and appoint any competent person as in-charge Registrar of MU and he will be at liberty to appoint any other person(s) to aid, assist and advise him in discharge of the functions of the VC.

The High Court further empowered Jarnail Singh to pass any such order(s) and/or review and revoke any such order(s) and to do such act(s) as he may deem fit for bringing normalcy to MU and defuse the volatile situation by engaging in constant dialogue and interactions with all the stakeholders, as long as it is not contrary to any order of the Court.

Any person who obstructs the smooth functioning of the Administrator will be deemed to be interfering or obstructing administration of justice as the Administrator has been appointed by the High Court to act on behalf of the Court for the specific task of bringing normalcy to MU.

Accordingly, any person who may interfere or cause obstruction to the functioning of the Administrator may be liable to be proceeded and punished accordingly under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and/or under Article 215 of the Constitution of India for which the Administrator will move the High Court of Manipur, mentioned the order.

The High Court also directed all the authorities earlier functioning as Pro-VC, VC in-charge or Registrars in-charge to immediately hand over the charge to the Court appointed Administrator and they shall forthwith refrain from acting under any such capacity.

However, undaunted by the High Court of Manipur’s order whereby former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh was appointed Administrator of MU with the full power of a Vice Chancellor, Professor K Yugindro who was serving as the VC in-charge for a brief period till the High Court issued the order filed a special leave petition at the Supreme Court challenging the same order of the High Court on October 13.

Now it appears that he has changed his mind and has agreed to withdraw the FIR which may pave the way for normalcy at MU.