Prof Yugindro raises no objection to release of jailed persons Arrested teachers, students freed, MU strike off

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 16: Altogether 28 individuals, including volunteers of various student organizations as well as teachers and students of Manipur University were released from jail today after Professor K Yugindro raised no objection against the final reports of the case which were submitted by the police stations concerned before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West.

K Yugindro decided not to raise any objection to free the arrested teachers and students after reaching an understanding with student leaders of AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair yesterday.

Subsequently a 7 point MoA was jointly signed between the six student organisations and the State Government represented by Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu yesterday.

With Prof K Yugindro agreeing to withdraw the FIR, it was agreed that the State Government will extend all possible co-operation to the two men Independent Inquiry Committee to expedite the ongoing probe against Prof AP Pandey.

The State Government will request the Union HRD Ministry to fill the vacant posts in the varsity for its smooth functioning, State Government to urge the Centre to expedite relocation of the existing paramilitary unit (D Coy, 6 AR) stationed inside MU campus, the student community and the State Government to co-operate and mutually restrain from any student violence or drastic police action in educational institutions as far as possible.

It was also agreed that the State Government and the student community will co-operate for smooth functioning of MU.

With the signing of the MoA the student bodies agreed to call off the agitation.

Mention may be made that 28 individuals were remanded to judicial custody at Sajiwa Central Jail on September 21, in connection with an FIR lodged by Professor K Yugindro.

The IO of the case, SDPO Singjamei, submitted the final report of the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West Court today, along with a prayer for the release of 14 individuals, including 6 teachers of Manipur University who were arrested during the midnight raid on September 20, from Sajiwa Central Jail.

The final report mentioned that during the course of investigation and from the evidences collected so far, the charges against the arrested individuals could not be proven.

The IO further submitted that in the meantime, the complainant K Yugindro came and asked to withdraw the FIR and the police station concerned has also received the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) which was signed between the State Government and 6 student organizations.

After hearing the submission of the IO, the Court announced that charge concerning attempt to murder cannot be compromised between the involved parties alone and as such the Court asked Prof K Yugindro, to appear before the Court to give his statement.

Following the directive, Professor K Yugindro appeared before the Court and in his statement, Yugindro mentioned that he has no objection in accepting the final report submitted by the IO and prayed for closing the case.

After going through all the available materials on record, the Court accepted the final report and ordered the immediate release of 14 individuals.

Soon after that, the IOs of Lamphel PS, City PS and Porompat PS also submitted their final reports before the Court, praying for immediate release of the remaining arrested individuals and for closing the case.

The Court accepted the final reports and ordered the immediate release of the 14 volunteers belonging to 6 different students’ organizations from the custodies of Lamphel PS, City PS and Porompat PS.