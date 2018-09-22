Prof Yugindro takes charge, files seized ‘Took charge under instructions from MHRD’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: As per instructions from MHRD and Chief Minister N Biren, Prof K Yugindro who was appointed as Pro-VC by VC Prof Pandey while he was on leave today took charge of VC.

Meanwhile, Imphal West District Magistrate N Prabin came to MU today and seized all the files, registers, computer sets and other documents found in the VC’s room.

Prof Yugindro came to MU today along with security personnel and assumed charge of the VC after opening the VC’s room. He was accompanied by Imphal West SP H Jogeshchandra, Imphal West Duty Magistrate and Registrar in-charge Prof M Shyamkesho.

Later speaking to media persons, Prof Yugindro said that he took charge of VC on the instructions of MHRD.

“After MHRD issued an order yesterday to take charge of VC, one official of the Ministry called and asked me today to take charge of VC immediately and apprise the Ministry the prevailing situation of MU”, he said.

During a meeting, N Biren reportedly told Prof Yugindro that the Central Government has been censuring him (Biren) severely in connection with the MU issue and he felt very ashamed.

Biren reportedly said that he was quite disturbed by the way VC in-charge Prof Vishwanath signed a 14-points programme and it appeared that he translated the programme into action. For this reason, Biren did not give appointment when Prof Vishwanath came to meet him.

“The Chief Minister asked about what happened yesterday at MU when I went there to take charge of VC. The Chief Minister further asked names of teachers and students who prevented me from to taking charge of VC,” Prof Yugindro disclosed.

“The Chief Minister suggested that an FIR should be lodged and he brought a format on which I appended by signature”, he conveyed.

He said that he signed on the letter of apology drafted by students without giving much thought just to get him away from there.

Claiming that he is innocent, Prof Yugindro asserted that if his appointment is considered wrong, the blame should go to Prof Pandey and MHRD.

Yet, he went on to claim that there is no legal lapse in his appointment as Pro-VC and subsequent assumption of VC’s charge.

Even though Prof Pandey has been suspended, Prof Vishwanath has not been approved by MHRD as VC in-charge, he said.

On the other hand, a Cabinet meeting was held today with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair and it deliberated on the restive situation prevailing at MU, informed a source.