Professional footballers risk dementia & early death

Dr Irengbam Mohendra Singh

The origin of the game of football was shrouded in mystery, as was of Polo. It’s now agreed it began in England in 1581, codified in 1863. It was introduced to Manipur by James Johnstone in his Johnstone School. Before WWII my eldest brother Gokulchandra (ex-Johnstonian) played football barefooted, for Ashutosh Engineering College in Dhaka, now in Bangladesh, against a visiting English team.

Football was popular in Imphal in the post-war period, played at Mapal Kangjeibung. A Tangkhul vs Kuki match was always exciting. Among Tangkhuls, ex-chief minister Yangmasho and his younger brother Lungshim, Bowaray and Ramyo were very good players. Shongkhaou Kipgen was a distinguished player among Kukis. A Kabui boy (my contemporary) called Aboy from Shahebmanai, was so promising that the visiting Mohan Bagan team from Calcutta took him to Calcutta for apprenticeship. There were only three famous Meitei goalkeepers: Sougaijam Dhiren (before my time); my friends: Sougaijam Lalit and Ngairangbam Jogindro.

Football is a massive industry in the UK, worth 20 billion pounds. It has a global commerce with gambling and trading amounting to £500 billion a year. An average professional premier league football player’s weekly salary in Britain is £65,000 (over 5 lakh rupees) and of top players like Wayne Rooney, £260,000 (over 2 crores of rupees). On top, Rooney earns multi-million pounds from promoting sports products for Nike and Adidas. But, all that glitters is not gold. Doctors are now warning them that they have a grim future lurking in their sport.

Researchers at UCL (University College London), Queen Square Brain Bank, have for the first time (2017), confirmed the occurrence of progressive degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) among professional footballers. It’s similar to that some professional boxers suffer, known in medicine as Punch Drunk Syndrome or Dementia pugilistica (DP).

The research was led by Dr Helen Ling from Queens Square, an international leader in neuroscience. She said they have found evidence that years of heading of the ball can cause brain damage that can lead to dementia and Parkinsonism, which may lead to early death. They have discovered a build-up of an abnormal protein “tau” in the brain of these players that is similar to Alzheimer’s disease but with a distinctive pattern. Researchers are also calling for “urgent” research to establish whether repeated sub-concussive impacts caused by heading may also be leading to dementia in the amateur game as well.

Concussion is temporary loss of consciousness with a bang on the head, while sub-concussion is caused by a head bang that is below the threshold force necessary to cause concussion. They are mild head injuries, such as caused by heading a ball. It’s the most common but least serious type of brain injury. Symptoms include, apart from loss of consciousness, loss of memory for some time, ‘seeing stars’ with a period of confusion. In modernity, concussion can only be diagnosed if a brain scan is normal with no bleeding or swelling of the brain.

Chance gave me experience of sub-concussion. Some endless years ago, when I was about 15, one afternoon, I was fast cycling down Uripok Road towards Naoremthong when I had a head-on collision with a lorry. I remember having been thrown off on the grassy road side. I saw specks of light and was confused. I got up quickly and ran aimlessly. Luckily, a brother-in-law of mine happened to be there. He got hold of me and brought me home. The lorry driver also came to apologise to my father, who was playing chess with someone. He simply said to him ‘not to worry’ but didn’t ask me if I was alright. Symptoms were mildly similar to what I had when punched sometime, squarely on my face, while learning to box (at Colaba, Bombay).

Researchers at UCL conducted postmortem examinations of the brains of five professional players, and one “committed” amateur, who had all suffered dementia. They found evidence of CTE, which could be caused by repeated blows to the head and is known to lead to dementia like Alzheimer’s. They found the patchy degeneration in the brains of the footballers, whose careers averaged 26 years, to be greater than 12% average found in the general population. These players had developed dementia around their mid-60s, an average of 10 years earlier than most people who suffered dementia. The brain damage in these footballers were similar to the brain damage found in boxers.

There isn’t enough research at the moment to know how many retired footballer are suffering from dementia despite a long list of famous players who have suffered from dementia, such as Danny Blanchflower, Bob Paisley and Astle. Three members of England team that won the 1966 World cup, Nobby Stiles (74), Martin Peters (73) and Ray Wilson (82) have all developed Alzheimer’s.

The British Sport’s Governing Body is now being pressurised to act to prevent brain injury to footballers. Last December (2016) the Professional Footballers’ Association called on the relevant authorities to consider banning children under age of 10 from heading the ball, following research by the University of Stirling, Scotland that found players suffered memory impairment after heading.

As researchers know the nature of brain damage among footballers is the same as among boxers, they understand what could be the long term effects on professional footballers’ brain, by looking at the established research findings among boxers with punch drunk syndrome. The brain injury among boxers was anticipated among amateurs as well. For that reason British Medical Association called for a ban on amateur boxing in the 1950s.

Interested in boxing, I used to subscribe to The Ring Magazine, the Bible of boxing in my school days. I did a bit of boxing in medical College. Here in the UK, I was a member of Bradford professional Sports Club that had one evening function every month. Members and guests in evening dress would dine, and drink under the table, while amateur boxers would try to knock on each other’s head in a ring at the centre, followed by an after-dinner speech by a famous boxer.

I was Club doctor for Bradford Amateur Police Boys Club for 20 years. The BMA guideline fees were £20 for fitness examination and £150, if I attended an evening tournament at working men’s clubs full of beer and smoke. I soon waived the fees after a couple of months, as the boys were from poor families that could not afford the medical fees, and as the club was established only to keep these boys off the street and from indulging in drugs and burglary.

There were strict guidelines for amateur boxers. They had to wear either red or blue strips or outfits, protective head guards and gloves weighing 10oz (283g). Average 8oz (226g) for professionals. Bouts were decided by three ringside judges and the result was based on the number of punches that landed in a ‘target area’ with the knuckles of a closed glove and with the weight of the body or shoulder behind them. The rounds were limited to 3 of three minutes each (12 rounds for professional boxing). The boxer who knocked the opponent out (rare) or with the most points was the winner, unless the referee stopped the bout before the final bell. There was a timekeeper by the ringside, who used a gong to indicate the end of the round.

Recently, Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) bans headgears for male boxers (not for females) who compete internationally, unlike their professional counterparts. The theory being that opponents apply less force if the head is unprotected, confirmed by research that the move actually reduces the risk of concussion.

The symptoms of brain injury among boxers were not well known until they were first published in the American Medical Association’s article in 1928. The symptoms, such as lapses of memory, dizzy spells, hand tremors, speech slurring and behavioural disorder were thought to be due to dementia or Parkinson’s. In 1973, a group of doctors led by Dr JA Corsellis, first described the findings in the brain of 15 former boxers after postmortem examinations.

In 1983, examination of slices of brain in one group of boxers, showed tangles of nerves but not in the same distribution as usually found in brains of dementia. In another group with signs of dementia, there were evidence of enlarged brain ventricles when examined with CT scans. That included Muhammad Ali and contender Jerry Quarry, who at that time showed no obvious behavioural signs of brain damage. Jerry died of dementia pugilistica at age 53 in 1999.

I’m often impressed by how a professional goalkeeper now, could kick a ball from his post that would go nearly three fourths of the length of the field as if the ball is lighter in weight. The balls are not lighter at all. The average ball weighs 16oz or 450g, same as before. It’s only that they differ in the material from which the balls are made. They are smoother with better aerodynamics and have the ability to avoid weight gain during the game through absorption of water. The damage to the brain from heading them would be no less with modern balls.

At the moment, the sufferers are treated symptomatically, with drugs used for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinsonism as there is no cure.

(The writer is based in the UK; Email:irengbammsingh@gmail.com; Website: www.drimsingh.co.uk)

Share on: WhatsApp