Programme on soil testing held

THOUBAL, Oct 23: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Imphal East and Directorate of Extension Education, Central Agricultural University, Imphal held a programme on importance of soil testing in crop production at the premises of Progressive Farmers Clubs of Nongren Awang Khunou and Nongpok Kakching. KVK Imphal East programme coordinator (in charge) S Molibala Devi, Nandini Chongtham (SMS Agronomy) and Dr H Ramananda (SMS plant protection) attended the event as resource persons.