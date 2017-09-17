Project Garima launched

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Khuga Battalion launched ‘Project Garima’ for the women and girls residing at villages near Indo-Mayanmar border under Thinghat Sub Division, informed PIB Defence in a press release. Border villages although have been provided with water storage tanks out of various Border Area Development Projects or Sadbhavana Projects but they do not have any covered space for the women and girls of the area for bathing and washing purposes. The project was launched at Hiangtam Khunou wherein covered bathing point has been prepared for the women and girls to ensure that they get privacy while bathing and washing, the release said.
