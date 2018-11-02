Promote handloom products : Biswajit

Imphal, Nov 1 (DIPR)

Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industries, Thongam Biswajit Singh welcomed the participants of the Manipur International Textiles Expo (MANITEX) 2018 rally at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi, today.

MANITEX will be held from November 5 to 15, at Lamboi Khongnangkhong.

Addressing the formal reception ceremony, Biswajit said that in Manipur, handloom and handicraft is a tradition.

He said that Manipur is among the States with the highest number of weavers and looms.

Every household, be it in the hills or in the valley, has a loom, he stated adding that handloom and handicraft is still a means of livelihood for many households in the State.

The Minister said that the talented weavers of the State should be lauded for being able to produce items of international quality using their looms.

Taking this into consideration and deciding that the local products need exposure at the international level, it was resolved to organize the expo as an international expo, Biswajit added. While observing that some international participants from countries like Bangladesh, Thailand, Egypt, Myanmar, have also accepted the invitation to take part in the expo which will be inaugurated on November 5, he said that the expo will have 162 stalls for Indian and State participants.

The Expo will conclude on November 15 and as a part of the expo, 1807 looms will be distributed to weavers of 162 clusters, he added.

The Minister further observed that handloom and handicraft help in the socioeconomic development of the society.

Citing the Swadeshi Movement during the freedom struggle, Biswajit observed that it is time to encourage and promote the State’s own products.

“We should encourage and promote our handloom products to increase production and improve our own economy,” he added. He also stated that Urban Haat was developed to its present condition, considering its importance in promoting and developing local traditional handloom products.

The haat, he said, will be used to organise several expo.

The Minister also thanked all the MLAs and others involved in the rally for their support, encouragement and promotion. The cycle rally was flagged off simultaneously from Kakching by MANIDCO Chairman Dr Y Radheshyam Singh and from Moirang by MLA of Moirang A/C P Saratchandra Singh and MLA Kumbi A/C S Bira Singh.

Along the way, MLAs received the cyclists at their respective Constituencies. As part of the function, cyclists, medical team providing medical aid during the rally and others were presented traditional scarves.

Biswajit also released the MANITEX booklet during the function. The MANITEX Cycle rally was organized by Directorate of Handlooms & Textiles, Government of Manipur.