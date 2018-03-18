‘Promotees’ take self charge in WRD

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Even as the MPSC has decided to withdraw the proceedings of a DPC which was held in defiance of a Court ruling, some AEs of Water Resources Department who were promoted to EEs through the controversial DPC have taken self charge.

Acting on a writ petition, the High Court of Manipur issued a directive that the DPC for promotion from AE to EE should be kept in abeyance.

Despite the Court’s directive, MPSC conducted the DPC. Subsequently, all the members of the DPC including the chairman were summoned to Court.

Responding to the summon, the DPC members submitted an affidavit clarifying that they did not have any idea about the Court’s prohibition as they were not informed about the matter by the Water Resources Department. They also expressed regret for conducting the DPC.

Later, a meeting of the full commission of MPSC was held on February 7 and resolved to withdraw the proceeding of the DPC through which some AEs were promoted to EEs. The controversial DPC was held on February 3.

The decision to withdraw the DPC proceeding was conveyed to the Water Resources Secretary and it was also decided to hold a fresh DPC only after the High Court gives consent, informed a source.

Notwithstanding the MPSC’s decision, most of the AEs who have been promoted to EEs have taken self charge and started discharging their duties as EEs.

With the promotion of 20 AEs to EEs, it is assumed that the same posts have been left vacant. It is suspected that the department has initiated due process to fill up these vacant posts, said the source. It has been reported that the rules for promotion from AE to EE were amended twice. The first amendment was published in a gazette notification on December 14, 2016 while the second amendment was published in a gazette notification on January 4 this year. While the two amendments give undue advantage to promotee employees for further promotion from AE to EE, the same opportunity has been denied to employees recruited directly.