Promotion order revoked

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Out of the 40 Inspectors of Police/Subedars/Subedar Majors of Manipur Police Department who were promoted to the post of Manipur Police Service Grade-II with effect from March 1, 2007, the promotion order for 11 of them has been revoked.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Division) issued an order to this effect yesterday.

The officers who have been reverted to their earlier ranks are C Nehemiah Tangkhul, Md Tombi, H Jitendra Singh, N Dhange Meetei, A Birendrajit Singh, M Indrajit Singh, M Bijananda Singh, A Ashokumar Singh, Ksh Rajendro Singh, S Muhindro Singh and M Rameshore Singh.