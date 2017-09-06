Prophet Muhammad and humanity

Kajal Chatterjee

A Hindu taxi-driver reached Victoria Terminus Station with his passengers. As the passengers were alighting, he came across a gory scene. A young man, whom we all know as Kasab, was showering bullets at all directions. The people were frantically rushing towards safety to save their precious lives. Suddenly he saw a Burqa-clad woman, carrying an infant, in her arms running for safe refuge. But in the chaos and blood bath, she found herself right in front of Kasab’s nozzle! The driver saw how Kasab cold-bloodedly “gifted” bullets after bullets to the woman and her vulnerable infant killing them right at the spot.

Somehow the driver managed to escape from the scene to recount this experience. Also it acted as an eye-opener for him. This Hindu taxi-driver was staunch anti-Muslim and could not tolerate the sight and presence of Muslims. But this incident changed his mindset for ever. Because right in front of his eyes, the driver saw how the Muslim Kasab did not hesitate a bit to coolly shower bullets after bullets to the woman and the little flower on her arms despite knowing fully well that his target is also a fellow Muslim as she was sporting a Burqa!

This inhuman scene enlightened him to the ultimate reality that Terrorism has no Religion. Terrorists are terrorists and enemy of humanity; so they don’t discriminate between the religious affinities of their targets. The 132 school students who were massacred in Peshawar on 16th December, 2014 shared the same religion with that of their murderers!

Merchants of hatred have only one aim in life — To Hate All. Zealots of Hindutva have committed Himalayan atrocities since centuries on fellow Hindus who are “low” in “caste hierarchy”! In a metropolis of Western India, a highly influential outfit used to often use utter venomous remarks against Muslims. But the very same self-declared guardians of Hindus were notorious for leading assaults after assaults on the South Indians (living in that city) in the 1960s though they were also Hindus by religion! These ideological “protectors” of Hinduism had attacked Hindi-speaking migrants from North India a couple of years ago, overwhelming majority of whom were also Hindus!

As Prophet Muhammad (may peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), in his last sermon from Mount Arafath, said — “All mankind is from Adam and Eve. An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor does a non-Arab have any superiority over an Arab; a white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over a white; except by piety and good action”.

When will the world realise that no religion can claim to be “God’s Own”, no language can claim itself as “Rajbhasa” rendering the tongues of others as mere “Praja’s or ‘subjects,’ no religious and linguistic group can claim its superiority over others in a multi-lingual, multi-religious diverse society? In the eyes of the Almighty we are all equal sharing the umbilical chord of Humanity.

And as the Prophet has said, Superiority can be achieved through piety and good action only. In the Indian perspective, the epitomes of Humanity named Kailash Satyarthi and Amartya Sen (who have devoted their lives for the helpless, worried, vulnerable and marginalised) are indeed much much Superior to those Inferior fanatics who award them cold shoulder or throttle their independent sane voice.

By awarding utmost respect to the Prophet and his humanitarian sayings, let the world try to achieve Superiority through piety and action; not through the ‘might’ of barbaric muscle-flexing in the name of religion, race, language, caste, colour or nationality.