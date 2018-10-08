Proposal of Rs 99 Cr submitted for Tml

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 7: Under the Central Government’s Hill Area Development Programme (HADP), a proposal of Rs 99.40 crore has been submitted to the DoNER Ministry for taking up development projects in Tamenglong district.

HADP was introduced on pilot basis by the DoNER Ministry last year with the specific objective of developing backward districts of Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

DoNER Ministry has selected Tamenglong district for implementation of the programme for the first time in the State.

DoNER Ministry has already allocated Rs 90 crore for taking up different development projects in Tamenglong district (including Noney district) during 2018-19 and 2019-20.

A meeting of the State level sanctioning committee headed by the Chief Secretary as chairman was held on September 17 together with the DCs of Tamenglong and Noney.

After minutely deliberating on the proposals put up by the DCs of Tamenglong and Noney, the State Government recently sent a proposal of different projects amounting to Rs 99.40 crore to the DoNER Ministry, informed a source.

The total amount proposed for Tamenglong district is Rs 61.70 crore and projects covered by this amount include construction of roads, 30 bridges at Tousem, Tamenglong and Tamei, projects related to horticulture and soil conservation, construction of water supply scheme at Tamei Hqs, procurement of additional equipment for Tamenglong district hospital, opening of model computer laboratories at six schools, construction of girls’ hostels and teachers quarters, construction of transit/working hostels for district level officers at Tamei, Tamenglong and Tousem etc.

The total amount proposed for Noney district is Rs 37.70 and projects covered by this amount include construction of suspension bridges, roads, construction of a market complex equipped with cold storage facility at Lukhambi, construction of water supply schemes at Nungba and Haochong, constructing of transit centre for doctors, nurses and staff posted at Noney PHC, construction of hostels, science laboratories at different schools, installation of solar lighting systems at district headquarters and surrounding areas, development of sports complex at Noney district headquarters and implementation of eco-tourism project at Khoupum Dam equipped with water sports facility, construction of Jadonang museum at Kambiron etc. Development of transport infrastructure under HADP would lay special emphasis on easing movement of agricultural produces so that farmers can alleviate their socio-economic condition, said the source.

It is reported that the DoNER Ministry is likely to approve the State Government’s proposal shortly.