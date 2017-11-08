Proposed strike off

IMPHAL, Nov 7: Following the Chief Minister’s assurance to hold a meeting about implementation of the 7th Pay and reinstate all the five suspended employees, the Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF) has decided to call off the pen down strike scheduled tomorrow,

Notably, the five employees were suspended for their participation in a mass casual leave under MGSF on October 25 in pursuit of the common demand for implementation of the 7th Pay.

N Ashok Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister held a meeting with MGSF representatives today and he informed the latter about a meeting with the Chief Minister on November 14.

Ashok Kumar also assured that the five suspended employees would be reinstated to their respective posts soon.